The Community prepares regulations to prevent photovoltaic complexes from damaging natural spaces Photovoltaic power plant in the Murcian district of Barqueros. MIGUEL ANGEL RUIZ Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 02:39



Solar panels are replacing the Osborne bull as the most recognizable landmark in the rural landscape of the southern half of Spain. Impossible not to find wide plains tiled with mirrors during a car trip on almost any road. It is the price that must be paid in the obligatory ecological transition: a great visual impact to