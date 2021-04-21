The Community prepares regulations to prevent photovoltaic complexes from damaging natural spaces
Solar panels are replacing the Osborne bull as the most recognizable landmark in the rural landscape of the southern half of Spain. Impossible not to find wide plains tiled with mirrors during a car trip on almost any road. It is the price that must be paid in the obligatory ecological transition: a great visual impact to
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#Promotion #reject #solar #plants #integrated #landscape
Leave a Reply