Promotion tournament: this is how the semifinal home runs were

La Dimayor defined on Monday the groups for the semifinal homers of the first semester in the promotion tournament. Llaneros and Patriotas are the seeds.

The eight teams are divided into two home runs. The first of each group classifies to the end of the semester.

The winner of that duel will have a place in the annual final, in which they will face the winner of the second semester for the first of two promotions to the first division of Colombian soccer.

If the same team wins both tournaments, it will be promoted directly and the other place in A will be played by the first two of the annual reclassification.

The second promotion will be defined by the loser of the annual final against the first of the 2023 reclassification. If the same team that loses the final is the first of the accumulated, it will play in A in 2024.

The groups of the semifinals of the promotion tournament

Group A

rangers

Quindio

Real Cartagena

Strength

B Group

patriots

cucuta

Cortuluá

Valledupar

The first date was defined as follows:

Group A

strength vs. Real Cartagena

Quindio vs. rangers

B Group

Cortulua vs. cucuta

Valledupar vs. patriots

