Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Promotion tournament: this is how the semifinal home runs were

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Promotion tournament: this is how the semifinal home runs were


close

Llaneros FC

Llaneros finished first in the round-robin phase of B.

Photo:

Twitter Llaneros FC

Llaneros finished first in the round-robin phase of B.

Llaneros and Patriotas are the seeded heads in this instance of the championship.

La Dimayor defined on Monday the groups for the semifinal homers of the first semester in the promotion tournament. Llaneros and Patriotas are the seeds.

The eight teams are divided into two home runs. The first of each group classifies to the end of the semester.

The winner of that duel will have a place in the annual final, in which they will face the winner of the second semester for the first of two promotions to the first division of Colombian soccer.

If the same team wins both tournaments, it will be promoted directly and the other place in A will be played by the first two of the annual reclassification.

The second promotion will be defined by the loser of the annual final against the first of the 2023 reclassification. If the same team that loses the final is the first of the accumulated, it will play in A in 2024.

The groups of the semifinals of the promotion tournament

Group A
rangers
Quindio
Real Cartagena
Strength

B Group
patriots
cucuta
Cortuluá
Valledupar

The first date was defined as follows:
Group A
strength vs. Real Cartagena
Quindio vs. rangers

B Group
Cortulua vs. cucuta
Valledupar vs. patriots

SPORTS

