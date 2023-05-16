Promotion tournament: this is how the semifinal home runs were

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Llaneros finished first in the round-robin phase of B.
Twitter Llaneros FC
Llaneros finished first in the round-robin phase of B.
Llaneros and Patriotas are the seeded heads in this instance of the championship.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
La Dimayor defined on Monday the groups for the semifinal homers of the first semester in the promotion tournament. Llaneros and Patriotas are the seeds.
The eight teams are divided into two home runs. The first of each group classifies to the end of the semester.
The winner of that duel will have a place in the annual final, in which they will face the winner of the second semester for the first of two promotions to the first division of Colombian soccer.
If the same team wins both tournaments, it will be promoted directly and the other place in A will be played by the first two of the annual reclassification.
The second promotion will be defined by the loser of the annual final against the first of the 2023 reclassification. If the same team that loses the final is the first of the accumulated, it will play in A in 2024.
The groups of the semifinals of the promotion tournament
Group A
rangers
Quindio
Real Cartagena
Strength
B Group
patriots
cucuta
Cortuluá
Valledupar
The first date was defined as follows:
Group A
strength vs. Real Cartagena
Quindio vs. rangers
B Group
Cortulua vs. cucuta
Valledupar vs. patriots
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Promotion #tournament #semifinal #home #runs
Leave a Reply