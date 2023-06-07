The last date of the semifinal home runs of the promotion tournament will deliver the two teams that will reach the final of the semester. Six of the eight participants retain options to reach that instance.

In group A, Llaneros and Fortaleza remain in the race, while Real Cartagena and Deportes Quindío no longer have any option and will have to wait for the second half of the year.

In B, on the other hand, everyone arrives alive to the last date: Cúcuta Deportivo, Valledupar, Patriotas and Cortuluá.

This is the outlook for the last date of the B

In group A, Fortaleza lost the possibility of qualifying early for the final, after losing 0-1 against Llaneros en Techo, on Sunday, with a goal by Neider Ospina, from a penalty, in minute 90+7.

The Bogotá team no longer depends on itself: they will have to beat the already eliminated Real Cartagena as a visitor and hope that Llaneros, leader with 10 points, does not defeat Deportes Quindío in Villavicencio.

Another who lost the opportunity to qualify early for the final was Cúcuta Deportivo, who drew 1-1 as a visitor against Valledupar. Earlier, Cortuluá and Patriotas tied without goals.

Those results left all four teams with a choice. The first is Cúcuta, who will be a finalist of the semester if they beat Cortuluá this weekend at General Santander.

His rival also has a choice, but it depends on winning and on a tie between Patriotas and Valledupar, who will play in Tunja.

The people of Boyacá, who have the ‘invisible point’ for having been seeded, have to win and Cúcuta not to win to be a finalist. For their part, the vallenatos also need a victory and that the motilones do not add up to three to qualify.

It should be remembered that the team that wins the first semester has not yet been promoted. They must play a final with the winner of the second tournament, in round-trip matches, to get a place in the first division.

