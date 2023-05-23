The digital store of games in nintendoswitch It is huge today, with high-profile video games, as well as some smaller ones that are clearly developed by lesser-known companies. And just in the next few days, a company that makes horror titles will be releasing free games, which can be obtained with some conditions.

This promotion comes from No Gravity Games, which although they are an independent company, have several video games under their belt in different digital stores where steam is also included. The requirement itself is to own one of its titles, which have been listed so that users can see if they have acquired them.

In total, there will be 5 free games that the user can get, but this can only be activated for one day, so if you miss it, they will miss the opportunity to take these projects. Here the calendar and the respective releases:

– Pandemic Shooter (May 22, 2023)

– Apparition (May 23, 2023)

– Secret Game #3: (May 24, 2023)

– Secret Game #4: (May 25, 2023)

– Secret Final Game: (May 26, 2023)

For their part, these are the games that users must have to get the free ones. Just by having one of them, they can already access the gifts. Here the list:

–Creepy Tale

–Pandemic Shooter

– Pirates: All Aboard!

–Creepy Tale 2

– Primal Light

–Master Spy

–One True Hero

– Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja

–Steve Jackson’s Sorcery!

–Flippin Kaktus

–Inner Voices

–Will You Snail?

– Nova-111

–Supersonic Tank Cats

– Classic Logical Bundle (4in1)

– Kickerinho World

–Connection reHaunted

–Graviter

–Bob Help Them

–Body of Evidence

– Splashy Cube

– Destropolis

–Picklock

–Apparition

– Powertris

–Drag Racing Rivals

– /Connection Haunted

–Kids: Farm Coloring

–Pool Pro Gold

–Star Horizon

–Make War

–Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition

– Ego Protocol: Remastered

–Strike Force Kitty

–Nonograms Prophecy

–Rawr-Off

–Exorder

–Dream Alone

Something to consider, is that if the user misses a game, they can buy the missing game, which will go on sale the day after the owner’s discount to complete the chain and give them the ability to redeem the rest for free. Also, it only applies to accounts of the eShop of America, that also includes Latam.

Via: slickdeals

Editor’s note: It sounds quite interesting, since you only have to buy one title on the list to get six more totally free. The best thing is that they are really cheap games, so it wouldn’t hurt to buy one.