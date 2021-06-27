EP Murcia Sunday, June 27, 2021, 3:35 PM

The Ministry of Development and Infrastructure asked the Vice Mayor of Murcia and Councilor for Infrastructure, Contracting and Development, Mario Gómez, to “assume his responsibility and

run the city roads you want for your neighbors».

Promotion stressed that the great road axis that surrounds the city of Murcia, known as

the Coasts, is “fully completed and in service since 2017.” The general director of Roads, José Antonio Fernandez Lladó, emphasizes that «the Community has fulfilled to the millimeter its commitment to Murcia, included in an agreement with the City Council in 2009 for the construction of the Coasts, financed by the regional Executive with 66, 5 million ».

In this sense, he recalled that Gómez himself signed at the end of 2019 the last administrative procedure of the agreement, consisting of the

transfer to the City Council of the regional road sections agreed. Fernández Lladó demands that the deputy mayor and councilor for Infrastructure, Contracting and Development of the Murcia City Council “assume once and for all its responsibility and execute the urban roads of its competence that it deems for its neighbors.”

In addition, he indicated that the roads proposed by Gómez “run entirely through the urban nucleus and that

must be executed and paid for by the City Council, in the exercise of its powers and not refer them, as it always does, to the Community.

“This is a clear abandonment of functions of their responsibilities”, lamented the general director who asked himself “what are the projects of the local person in charge of which so far nothing is known.” The regional manager recalled that the recent opening of Avenida de Levante, within the framework of the Autovía del Reguerón, “improves mobility and transforms the routes of residents, so no new sections are necessary.”