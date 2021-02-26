The Ministry of Development and Infrastructure encourages municipalities and local entities to promote the implementation of sustainable drainage systems (SUDS), with the objective of preventing flooding in their urban centers and combat the effects of climate change. This type of project could be financed with the new European Next Generation funds.

This was the statement made this Friday by the counselor José Ramón Díez de Revenga at the opening of a telematic conference in which the study commissioned by the Autonomous Community to the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), an appointment that was followed by a hundred people and in which the professor and person in charge of the work, Fernando García Martín and the director of Architecture, Jaime Pérez Zulueta participated.

“From the regional government we are addressing the solution of flood risks in the Region of Murcia through measures that go in favor of nature, instead of facing it, through the implementation of solutions based on nature,” he explained the regional manager who indicated that they are complementary

He specifically referred to the SUDS, such as permeable pavements or floodable parks, among others, that originate “sponge cities” promoting the infiltration of flows in episodes of heavy rains in order to prevent water from circulating through cities and causing damage. “These innovative solutions, complementary to the traditional flow channeling works, will help to tackle the effects of climate change and reduce the risks of floods,” said the counselor.

The UPCT study collects a catalog of construction procedures with the aim of progressively slowing down the waters throughout the entire basin, through the retention of water, its storage and infiltration into the land. It is part of the Sustainable Architecture and Construction Strategy and responds to the priority objective of flood prevention set by the regional Executive after the 2019 dana.

Green solutions in regional regulations



During his presentation, the counselor highlighted the inclusion of these “green solutions” in the current regional legislation on land that, in addition to collecting the sustainable development goals (SDG), promotes measures to prevent and mitigate the effects of climate change through the renaturation of cities and the rehabilitation of buildings with sustainability criteria.

The Community contemplates the application of sustainable drainage systems in the Land Management Plans to coordinate its development in various urban centers. Also, the obligation to apply this type of novel measures has been established in the general plans of municipal management, partial plans and special plans. Likewise, they will be included in urbanization projects in streets, green areas and parking lots to eliminate the vulnerability of public spaces, as well as in the maintenance works of urbanization of public spaces.