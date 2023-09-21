Forty-three examples of contemporary domestic architecture by collegiate architects from the Region of Murcia published this summer in the summer pages of LA VERDAD can be seen from this Wednesday, all gathered together, in the exhibition ‘Poetics of space’, on the ground floor of the Official College of Architects in Murcia (Jara Carrillo Street, 5).

The dean of COAMU, María José Peñalver, and the director of LA VERDAD, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, inaugurated this exhibition, the fifth they have carried out jointly coinciding with the five summers in which this section has been published, awarded by the Autonomous Community with the Architecture Prize from the Region of Murcia in the Dissemination and Innovation category, ‘ex aequo’ with Helia San Nicolás for the Cinemarq project in the Regional Library. This year, different rooms appeared every day: living rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, swimming pools, stairs and outdoor spaces.

This section, which this year was titled the book ‘The Poetics of Space’ by the French philosopher, epistemologist, poet, physicist, professor and literary critic Gaston Bachelard, allowed us to reflect on the values ​​of intimacy of interior space, and also think about all the houses we have lived in and those we dream of living in.

See also Daniel Marquina after the end of Mañana maldita: "I feel that radio is very challenging today" The director of LA VERDAD said that we are going to continue dreaming because the dreams of poet-architects and readers, as reflected in these examples of contemporary domestic architecture in the Region, have no limit.

Bachelard says that “we must demonstrate that the house is one of the greatest powers of integration for man’s thoughts, memories and dreams.” Without the house we would be dispersed beings, he stated. “All the spaces of our past loneliness, the spaces where we have suffered from loneliness or enjoyed it, where we have desired it or compromised it, are indelible in us.”

In these examples we see that architects registered in the Region of Murcia continue to dream “from the basement to the attic”, with practicality and elegance, innovating in the use of media, without excessive picturesqueness. What they do, architecture, is not so far from what poets do: poetry. Poetry and architecture are the same. The director of LA TRUTH said that we are going to continue dreaming. Because the dreams of our poet-architects and readers, as we have seen in these examples of contemporary domestic architecture in the Region of Murcia, have no limit.

Peñalver congratulated all the participants and Lola Jiménez and Juan Pedro Sanz Alarcón, from COAMU, and Mar Saura and Manuel Madrid for their involvement from LA VERDAD in the promotion of architecture.

Committed to quality architecture



Since 2019, the newspaper LA VERDAD has offered a daily section dedicated to architecture in the special pages of the Summer Supplement. An example of this is the series ‘The House of Your Life’ (2019); ‘The reform of your life’ (2020); ‘The post-pandemic house’ (2021), and ‘Exquisite corner’ (2022). The works exhibited by COAMU correspond to the latest series, ‘Poetics of Space’, which appeared between July 17 and August 27, 2023 in the summer pages of the newspaper.