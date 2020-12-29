new Delhi: Questions are also being raised about the transfer and promotion of police officers by the West Bengal government. Questions are being raised on behalf of the BJP that during this transfer and promotion, Mamta Banerjee has also given promotion to those officers who were responsible for the safety of BJP National President JP Nadda. The BJP has said that JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked during his surveillance. BJP says that by giving promotion to such officers, Mamata Banerjee wants to give the message that whoever attacks or cooperates against BJP in this way will get promotion in the state.

Rajiv Mishra was responsible for the safety of JP Nadda

Although the West Bengal government has transferred and promoted many officers, but ADG South Bengal Rajiv Mishra has got promotion in the discussion. Because Rajiv Mishra is the officer above whom JP Nadda was also responsible for security. At the same time, the convoy of JP Nadda was attacked. Rajiv Mishra is the officer who was called by the Central Government to Delhi on deputation in case of a mistake in the security of JP Nadda, but the Mamta government refused to release.

Regarding the promotion given to Rajiv Mishra by the Mamta Banerjee government, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain says that Mamata Banerjee is giving this message by promoting in such a way that whoever will attack or support BJP leaders and activists is promoted. Will go. This step of the West Bengal government is very worrying and it also shows the law and order situation of the state.

This step of Mamta filled with despair and despair – Shahnawaz Hussain

Shahnawaz Hussain says that this step of Mamta Banerjee is also showing her frustration and disappointment. Because they also know that their base is decreasing and in the coming days they will be ousted from power. It is a matter that the Mamta government’s decision not to send the three officials whom the central government had sent back to Delhi on deputation in case of a lapse in the attack on JP Nadda’s convoy, is constitutionally wrong, because it gives him the basic spirit of the Constitution Is insulting you

As the Bengal election dates are getting closer, the allegations and counter-allegations between BJP and TMC are also increasing continuously. The Mamta government is accusing the BJP of taking steps against the constitutional structure in the state with the help of the central government. So at the same time, BJP is attacking the state’s law and order and Mamata Banerjee government’s steps are being politically motivated.

Also read-

Coronavirus: Corona’s new strain attack in India, 6 people returned from UK infected

IND Vs AUS: Team India created history by winning Melbourne Test, equals 1-1 in series