«If we observe, for example, the results in the medium and long term of the average demand for the number of moorings for the general study of all the marinas managed by the CARM [Comunidad Autónoma de la Región de Murcia], it is concluded that an increase in these would be necessary in the indicated horizons, since, according to 2020 data provided by the CARM, the total number of moorings is 5,923. Similarly (…), in the Mar Menor area it is concluded that an increase in these would be necessary in the indicated horizons, since the total number of moorings is 3,897” (in ten ports).

In this way, the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure reflected its plan to increase the volume of vessel berths over two decades, approved on June 2, 2022 by the Governing Council at the proposal of the counselor José Ramón Díez de Revenga. His department justified its decision by arguing that “if this real demand for mooring points and other auxiliary infrastructures is not adequately channeled and satisfied, basically it is encouraging the implementation of solutions outside the law, such as irregular anchoring” .

“Each year, in the Region of Murcia some 4,000 nautical titles are granted which, although not all of them correspond to new boats, the reality is that there are many people who want to have the necessary means to navigate,” they specified in the Community. And they detailed that the demand for moorings in the Region as a whole in the long term (years 2026-2040) would mean increasing the current figure by up to 1,369 places, up to 7,292. This would mean an increase of 23.11% in the 18 autonomously owned marinas spread along the entire coast. Regarding the specific scope of the Mar Menor, there would be an increase of up to 335 moorings, up to 4,232. The rise would be 8.6%.

In the most conservative option, the plan includes meeting a minimum regional demand of 6,414 berths in the long term, which would mean an increase of 8.28% (491 more). In the Mar Menor, the calculated demand is 3,939 moorings, 1.07% (42 more berths).

However, eight months after having approved this strategy, within the ‘Strategic Framework of Open Ports 2022-2045’, to questions from LA VERDAD, the regional government assures that, “in principle, the number of ports will not be reduced or expanded. mooring points. Neither the ports ». And he qualifies, about the freezing of these developments: “In the long term the only new port would be that of Portmán, as the central government has planned in its environmental regeneration project” of this bay, in La Unión.

The initiative launched last year by the regional executive intended to “analyze and quantify the currently unsatisfied demand for mooring points and the future one for the 20-year time horizon”; and “propose a wide battery of solutions that allow it to be covered”, the promotion of these nautical infrastructures.

However, at the beginning of 2023 “the regional Executive has not considered the expansion or reduction of the number of ports, but their modernization, from the point of view of sustainability, modernization and openness to society, through the framework strategic”, they assured in the Ministry.

The multi-annual program leaves the construction of new ports as an “exceptional option”. But it does propose “the expansion of existing port facilities, built and operated by private initiative.” All this, “according to the current legislation on ports and contracting” and with preference for “flexible solutions”.

The Community opted to give “priority” to the “generation of inland water depths (marine); is yes, »as long as there is sufficient justification in terms of sustainability, economic, social and environmental«. He also pointed to »the installation of dry docks, continuing with the creation of access points for boats for daily use and the reorganization of moorings in port infrastructures«.

Regarding eliminating ports or reducing their size in the Mar Menor, as requested by ANSE, the Pact for the Mar Menor and other entities, Fomento rules it out: «If the ports did not exist, the ships would be anchored in an uncontrolled manner. And they are infrastructures that contribute to the generation of economic activity and the deseasonalization of tourism.

The department of Díez de Revenga defends its policy of guiding ports, nautical activities and “all its associated economy” to “the ecological transition”. And it highlights that its strategic program includes 99 improvement actions, among other areas in “environmental and territorial integration” and waste management.