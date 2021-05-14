The Department will invest 12 million euros; construction is scheduled to begin on 82,000 square meters The state of Murcia avenue, with numerous potholes and whose maintenance depends on the Community, is worse as a result of the rains. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM PILAR BENITO Saturday, 15 May 2021, 01:37



Asphalt renovation operations are back in Murcia neighborhoods and districts, which had been fallow since 2017. And they will do so hand in hand with a plan designed by the Department of Development for the next six years, which contemplates a minimum global investment of 12 million euros (at two million per year). The first