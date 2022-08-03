The Community still does not give a date for the improvement of the road, nor for that of La Palma and those required by the neighbors in the western area
The residents of La Aljorra, the workers of the Sabic factory and the drivers who daily use the RM-602 highway, which leads to Fuente Álamo, Lobosillo and El Albujón, among other towns, will continue to travel along a cracked road with potholes , with hardly any hard shoulders and poor signaling for an indefinite period of time. the community
#Promotion #conditions #arrangement #Sabic #road #company #Port #Cartagena #putting #money
Leave a Reply