Coincidentally, the undersigned recently had the opportunity to drive an Audi e-tron for an evening. No, not the Q4 e-tron or e-tron GT, but that cool e-tron that they now call Q8 e-tron. This is to determine its position in the range (something that Audi apparently considers more important than Polestar).

In principle, the Audi e-tron is a great all-rounder. Especially if – like me – you no longer drive fast and just enjoy the flow of traffic, it is the perfect companion. The biggest disadvantage is that for a round trip to and from Friesland I had to charge twice along the way. Well, less of that range remains at very low temperatures.

Charging stations for sale at Fastned

anyway, So what the world needs are more charging stations. More charging stations at homes, more charging stations in residential areas, more charging stations at shops and restaurants and of course more charging stations where Forum for Democracy is holding a conference.

The big advantage of an EV is that you can basically charge anywhere you park. But yes, new charging stations are not very cheap. So what should you do?

Well, buy 10 chargers at Fastned! Apparently the charging shop is doing well. More Fastned stations are being added all the time. But they do more: the existing charging stations are old enough to need an upgrade. That is exactly the case with the charging stations you see on this page.

Two types on offer

Fastned currently has two types of posts on offer. If you have an older type of car, go for the 50 kW charger, the so-called ABB Terra HP. Ideal for a shopping center or restaurant. Fastned has just over 50 copies on offer here. They are sold per 10 pieces.

In addition, Fastned also has the ABB Terra 53/54 in the digital showcases. These can charge up to 175 kW. Ideal for highway or highway dining options overpriced coffee houses.

Or, you simply buy ten charging stations and place them on the Top 10 destinations of the navigation system. Then you always have a pole at your disposal when you arrive.

Through: Fastned via Twitter that nowadays we have to call it X because it is worth half. Or something.

Thanks to Martijn for the tip!

