The Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, expressed this Wednesday in the Assembly his confidence that the budget of his department in 2021, which amounts to 184.2 million euros, serve as an engine for recovery after the pandemic despite a drop of 42 million compared to the previous year. Probably due to this decrease, Díez de Revenga adhered more to concepts than to numbers during the presentation he made to the Economic Commission of the regional Parliament and justified it as follows: «The important thing is not to spend more, but much better».

The counselor defended that investment in public works is «one of the main driving levers of the productive fabric», That each euro invested leaves almost two in the regional GDP and that every one hundred million euros allocated to this generates 14 direct jobs and 18 induced jobs. Therefore, the representatives of the opposition groups showed their perplexity that the degree of execution of the 2020 accounts did not reach 70% and the representative of the Vox Group, Francisco Carrera, asked why the available money is decreasing. Even so, he went on to say that their budgets “go up”, which led to an ironic response from Podemos deputy Rafael Esteban: “Even if I am literary, 184 is less than 226”.

Díez de Revenga highlighted that this year it has four main lines of action: home, public works, eco-efficiency and mobility. Regarding housing policies, it will allocate 30 million euros, 13.5% more than in 2020 to guarantee the permanence in their homes of families that have seen their economy affected by the coronavirus. As a great novelty, he detailed that there will be one million euros for a line of guarantees in the purchase of a first home for those under 35 years of age. He stressed that it is a pioneering initiative for which they already have 2,500 applications. “The Community will guarantee 20% of the value of the property to young people to face the payment of the entrance,” he stressed. Likewise, there will be 4.4 million to expand the supply of rental housing and another 3.8 million in terms of rental aid.

In terms of public works, there will be about 7 million euros to adapt the road network to climate change and fight against the effects of floods, as well as mitigate the acoustic impact of traffic.

Sustainable construction



Another novelty presented at the Assembly by Díez de Revenga is a 2.2 million game for a sustainable architecture and construction strategy, which will finance urban and architectural ideas that help combat climate change. This strategy was framed in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and indicated that it has an action plan with more than 170 measures prepared for financing when the recovery funds from the European Union arrive.

One of the largest items in the accounts of the Ministry is 11.8 million euros for «Help relaunch public transport», That is, to help the bus line concessionaires to cushion the economic impact of the loss of passengers and the limitations imposed to guarantee the sanitary measures in the vehicles. Likewise, he highlighted the departure of almost 15 million euros to comply with the obligations of the Community in the plans for the arrival of high-speed rail to the Region.

The spokesperson forl Citizens Group, Francisco Álvarez, was satisfied with the explanations of Diez de Revenga. He considered his presentation “very positive” despite losing financial resources compared to the previous year and supported his proposals because they are aimed at “leveraging and reactivating the economy.” “They carry our momentum and our total collaboration,” added Álvarez.

Along the same lines, the popular Juan Antonio Mata He highlighted the “investment effort” for economic recovery through the reinforcement of infrastructures and the commitment to sustainable growth. His fellow group member Víctor Martínez-Carrasco also highlighted the initiatives in the area of ​​housing, especially the one aimed at supporting young people who acquire their first home.

Instead, the counselor’s explanations They did not convince the representatives of the PSOE or Podemos and generated some doubts to the Vox. “We expected more courage to solve the housing problems,” declared the socialist deputy Consa Martínez, who assured that the Ministry did not give “not a single help” to young people last year. His colleague Pedro López described Development and Infrastructure as a “failed, neglected and lacking in illusion” counseling, among other issues, because he announces that he is investing to generate wealth and employment and then “136 million is left without executing” last year.

In the same vein it was pronounced Rafael Esteban, from Podemos, who admitted that it is difficult to get out of the crisis without fulfilling the commitment of the previous year, nor addressing social policies “such as housing, logistics nodes and infrastructures. “There are no new investments in roads and he has not even mentioned the ZALs”, referring to the planned areas of logistics activities in Cartagena and Murcia.

Francisco Carrera, from Vox, said to agree on the major lines of action of the counselor for this year, but acknowledged his doubts about the effect that the budget reduction, the management of marinas and the repair of roads, especially the one that leads through La Mancha territory to the moratallera district of Benizar.