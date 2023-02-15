Home page World

Meditation is often used to reduce stress. Now researchers have studied the effects of meditation on the gut and for treating anxiety disorders.

Frankfurt – The interaction between body and mind is important for the general Health. Stress can be a trigger for various diseases: According to the medical journal, it can trigger chronic inflammation, for example. This can increase the risk of cancer.

According to Apotheken Umschau, stress reduction is also recommended for the treatment of anxiety disorders. It is therefore important to integrate small breaks into everyday life: for example through meditation. But how effective daily meditation actually is and whether it also has positive effects on the intestines has been investigated by researchers in various studies.

Reduce stress and improve health through meditation

Mediation is a practice that has been practiced for thousands of years. It is part of the ancient Indian and Chinese healing arts and has also been very popular in the western world since the 20th century. And the popularity continues to grow: there are now numerous meditation offers – online and offline.

Does meditation affect a healthy intestinal flora?

A healthy intestinal flora is also important for body and mind. If the intestinal flora is imbalanced, this can have a negative effect on mental health, according to the BZfE. Whether the intestines can also be influenced by meditation was examined in a study conducted in China study examined. 37 monks meditated two hours a day. They practiced the meditation practices of Samatha and Vipassana. The practice of samatha is about focusing on a single object or mantra. A state in which the mind should come to rest. Vipassana practice is more about insight and awareness of the body.

The comparison group consisted of 19 local residents who lived near the monk temples. Beforehand, stool samples were taken from both exclusively male subjects and examined over a period of three to 30 years. The one in the scientific journal The BMJ published study revealed a detectable change in the intestinal flora in the group of Buddhist monks.

According to the study, the composition of the bacteria in the monks’ intestines changed during the period under investigation. The changed composition of the intestinal flora therefore has positive effects on both the physical and mental health of the monks. It reduces the risk of mental illness, such as anxiety or depression. In addition, the immune system has improved and the risk of cardiovascular disease is reduced. However, it is questionable to what extent the small study group allows conclusions to be drawn about the overall population.

Study examines meditation as a treatment for anxiety disorders

Anxiety manifests itself through various symptoms: Above all, an increased heartbeat and shortness of breath. But there are other signs of an anxiety disorder:

Rapid heartbeat

Short and shallow breaths

drowsiness

nervousness

dizziness

Tremble

Sweat

muscle tension

upset stomach

concentration and sleep disorders

Source: MSD Manuals

Whether a reduction in anxiety can also succeed with meditation was examined in the Journal of JAMA Psychiatry published study. Between June 2018 and February 2020, 208 adults diagnosed with an anxiety disorder were examined. For eight weeks, half of the subjects were treated with the antidepressant escitalopram (10 to 20mg) or through a weekly MBSR course.

MBSR is a program that uses mindfulness to reduce stress. Body awareness exercises train concentration and attention. And with success: According to the study, the feeling of anxiety decreased equally in both comparison groups. Both groups were examined after 8, 12 and 24 weeks.

They should rate their anxiety level from 0 to 7. For both, after 24 weeks, anxiety levels dropped from 4.44 in the MBSR group and 4.51 in the antidepressant group to an average of 3.09. Both the meditation program and the drug treatment had an anxiety-reducing effect. (mm)

