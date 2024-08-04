Juarez City.- Dozens of mothers participate this Sunday in the The Great Binational Border Breastfeedingin the acoustic shell of the Hermanos Escobar Poniente central park.

According to Dr. Karla del Bosque, a lactation consultant and one of the organizers of the event that has been held since 2018 in Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, more than 100 women registered on both sides of the border this year.

She said that 30 women participated yesterday in El Paso, while today they met in Ciudad Juárez, where many were accompanied by their partners.

Del Bosque stressed that breastfeeding It is a natural processwhich should be seen as such by society, and that the recommended minimum is two years, of which six months the baby is fed exclusively with breast milk and then with complementary feeding.

This year, Grecia Hernández, a pediatric allergist, also participated and gave a talk entitled “Less allergies and more breastfeeding,” in which she highlighted that breast milk is the oldest food known to humanity.

Breast milk contains substances capable of acting as antibiotics, he explained to mothers.

Among the participants is Mayela Ramírez, who decided to come with her four-month-old baby Luna, after discovering the benefits of breastfeeding with her first child – whom she breastfed for nine months.

The event also features exhibitors of breastfeeding-related products.