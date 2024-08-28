Ciudad Juarez.- The Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) has launched the call for the second edition of its “Positive Peace” photography contest, which aims to capture the individual perspective on education and the transmission of peace in the community.

This competition is aimed at the entire university community and also invites teachers, employees, graduates and members of other institutions to participate.

Nancy Amador, coordinator of the master’s degree in Humanistic Psychotherapy and Education for Peace at the UACJ, explained that the idea of ​​the contest came from the graduate students themselves.

The call for applications, which began on August 8, will be open until August 30 at 3:00 p.m., the deadline for interested parties to submit their proposals.

To participate, it is necessary to submit an original, unpublished photograph printed in 8×10 inches, along with a brief description explaining how the image relates to the concept of positive peace, according to the guidelines of the call from the highest house of studies.

The competition rules, which include the technical requirements, are available in the different UACJ media outlets, including its official social networks.

The purpose of the contest is not limited to awarding prizes for the best photographs, but also to the creation of a photographic collection that reflects the effort to promote the culture of peace in the community, explained the coordinator in an interview with El Diario.

Amador highlighted the importance of this collection by pointing out that “last year we received several photographs, and the winner was a girl from the engineering area, who presented an image of a book and a dove, representing the values ​​that are learned through reading and education.”

The academic pointed out that this photography contest seeks to be a space where the community can express through their images how peace is lived and promoted in their environment, contributing to the creation of a culture of peace in Ciudad Juárez.

