The demand is driven by the Casino de Murcia Urban Development Entity, which contributed 10.2 million to rehabilitate the historic building on Calle Trapería Archive image of the Casino works. / Juan Leal

A group of developers, integrated around the Casino de Murcia Urban Development Entity, which in 2005 signed an agreement with the City Council to develop real estate projects on a large area of ​​land to the north of the municipality, is promoting a claim procedure of more than 15 , 5 million against the Murcian Consistory,