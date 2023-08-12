The boxing match between Oleg Taktarov and Jeff Monson will end in a fighting draw. This opinion was shared on August 12 with Izvestia by the head of the Fight Nights promotion company Kamil Gadzhiev.

“I think that the chances can be assessed as 50/50. <...> I would say that Oleg can knock out Monson, but Monson’s head is too strong, so I bet on a fighting draw,” he said.

According to him, the chances of both opponents are equal. Taktarov, for example, can win because of his great experience.

Gadzhiev pointed out that a whole generation grew up in Taktarov’s battles.

“He was a huge motivator for all martial artists. But he hasn’t played in a very long time. This is a minus. Monzon is in good shape anyway,” said the head of Fight Nights.

He also drew attention to the fact that two Russians will enter the ring.

“One is Russian by birth, the other is naturalized. Therefore, in any case, no matter what happens, our people will win,” Hajiyev concluded.

On August 10, Monson flew to Moscow to take part in the duel with Taktarov. According to the athlete, he conducts active training before the fight, in which he wants to win.

The day before, promoter Vladimir Khryunov spoke about his expectations for the fight between Taktarov and Monson. He noted that both athletes are in excellent shape, so the fight promises to be interesting.

The fight between Monson and Taktarov will take place on August 18 as part of the REN TV Fight Club tournament. The main event of the evening will be the fight between Russian mixed martial arts fighter Vyacheslav Datsik and Briton Oli Thompson.

Tickets can be purchased at this link.