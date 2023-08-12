The boxing match between Vyacheslav Datsik and Oli Thompson as part of the REN TV Fight Club implies a hidden revenge. This opinion was expressed on August 12 to Izvestia by the head of the Fight Nights promotion company Kamil Gadzhiev.

“All the fans know that there is such a hidden revenge here, because Thompson knocked out Oleinik. Datsik has now contracted to take revenge, let’s say, for us for all, ”he shared.

However, it will be difficult for Datsik to defeat the opponent, since he is a “first-round fighter”, and Thompson is physically very well prepared, Gadzhiev believes.

“You shouldn’t think that he (Datsik) will come out now and give this right one of his, and Thompson will collapse – no, this will not happen here. Thompson is, in fact, physically very well prepared, ”he said.

Earlier, on August 10, Izvestia showed Datsik and Thompson preparing for the upcoming fight. The Russian athlete is working on the technique without leaving the pool, while his opponent is working on punches in the gym.

On August 5, kickboxer Vadim Apsit reported that he noticed an improvement in Datsik’s boxing skills ahead of his upcoming fight with Thompson. He is confident that the upcoming fight will be interesting.

A day earlier, Russian boxer Eduard Troyanovsky predicted Datsik’s victory in the fight against Thompson. According to him, the Russian boxer is more likely to win, as he has recently entered the ring more often than his British opponent.

On August 18, the REN TV Fight Club tournament will take place. The main event of the evening will be the fight between Russian mixed martial arts fighter Vyacheslav Datsik and Briton Oli Thompson.

