Vladimir Khryunov said that Alexander Emelianenko is finishing his rehabilitation

Vladimir Khryunov, the promoter of the Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Alexander Emelianenko, spoke about the progress in the rehabilitation of the athlete. His words lead “Match TV”.

“Alexander Emelianenko is completing the rehabilitation process. The fight with Koklyaev can realistically be held in December, everything is in the works,” said Khryunov.

On July 29, Emelianenko spoke about treatment for alcoholism. “I went to hospitals, they provided me with VIP rooms, they gave me drippings, they prescribed procedures. Then I went out and thought: no one will find out, I’ll grab a beer. And again it all started from the same thing,” Emelianenko said, adding that he liked this lifestyle.

41-year-old Emelianenko has 40 MMA fights, in which he won 29 victories and suffered ten defeats. Another fight with his participation ended in a draw.