Régulo Terrazas, president of the Sinaloa Regional Livestock Union, turbocharged the Promotion of the Livestock Fair 2022 that will take place from November 17 to December 4 in the city of Culiacán. A few days ago he was in Los Mochis, where he offered a press conference, in which the first thing he guaranteed was security, to later highlight that 500 high-registered cattle will be exhibited. regulus terraces surrounded himself with leaders from other organizations, which many interpreted as giving strength to his leadership. So impact.

Those who do not take their finger off the line are those of the Local Livestock Association of Mazatlán, who have been seeking an increase in the price of a liter of milk for weeks, since they argue that the cost of pasture has risen a lot. That is why this week they meet with the state governor and pasteurizers to reach an agreement. Antonio Lizárraga, leader of the group, assures that they will continue insisting until the objective is achieved, hoping that Rubén Rocha Moya will contribute to the dairy farmers so that this sector is not left unprotected.

Livestock health in the state is an objective that has been implemented as an action aimed at recovering the animal health status established by the United States Department of Agriculture, known by its acronym USDA. That is why the Undersecretary of Livestock in Sinaloa, Alfredo Valdez Zazueta, assured that they are working on the purification process and sacrificing cattle that have diseases such as tuberculosis and brucellosis. It is 5 percent of the cattle in the state have registered this problem and so far there is a 70 percent advance in the sanitary sweep.

The Ahome farmers lost hope that the agreement with Liconsa to sell them a liter of milk for 10 pesos would come to fruition, a program that was presented to them with “hype and cymbals.”

The president of the Local Livestock Association of Ahome, Ángel Cota Romero, has not been able to untie the knot that was tied to access the program. He blames the municipal officials and they wash their hands of the fact that it is not a municipal project. Between the fact that they are pears or apples, time has already come upon them and they only remained in pure illusion.

In the Guasave area, they continue to battle with the people who have cattle and insist on placing their corrals in populated areas, which has caused the Ecology Department to relocate them, as it is a fact that it is not good for the health of the people living daily with the bad odors generated by the animals, hence it is expected that the owners of these cattle raise awareness and stop incurring this fault.