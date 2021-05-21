The degree of development of science is a differential value for humanity. The positive progress of humanity, its state of health and its quality of life, require science also to remedy environmental damage and preserve biodiversity. The current critical pandemic situation shows the priority need to have universal supplies and pharmaceutical products, such as vaccines, essential social goods to take care of health, life, prevent the risk of disease development, avoid its socioeconomic consequences, disabilities and deaths and stimulate the usefulness and capacities of the community pharmacy as a local health center, and of educational public policies for the generation of continuous currents of positive scientific and bioethical knowledge, associated with experimentation to validate its use.

We must follow the path started by Dr. Bernardo Alberto Houssay, Argentine, pharmacist, physician and teacher, he was the first Latin American scientist to receive the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology in 1947 for his research on the role of the pituitary in setting the level. glucose in the human body.

In this sense and direction, investments, activities and scientific advances must be promoted and directed, with bioethics and humanism, to the common good, of our environment and ecosystem; contributing with value to education, bioremediation and construction of a maximum of health, quality of life and the preservation of biodiversity.

With regard to Science and Health, Ramón Carrillo said: “Scientific achievements on health are only useful if they are accessible to the people”, and that “the problems of medicine as a branch of the State cannot be solved if the health policy it is not backed by a socio-economic policy. And there cannot be a social policy without an organized economy, research and science for the benefit of the majority ”.

I call on the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Health, as well as university academic units to promote the development of pharmaceutical sciences, the potential of the pharmacist, to promote an adequate supply of health-pharmaceutical goods and services, with a maximum of access, inclusion and coverage to ensure the right to health.

Damien Ballester

PHARMACEUTICAL, MN: 14.001

[email protected]

Voices in the absence of vaccines and DNUs

The President seems not to understand the moment we Argentines are going through. Indeed, the day that there was a double record of new cases and deaths from coronavirus, he led a raffle for the renovation and construction of houses, when all society wants is to take care of it is to get vaccines.

Hugo Perini

[email protected]

How many are necessary for the Government to recognize that the use, manipulation and political approach of the pandemic only leads to more deaths, poorer, more insecurity, more corruption, more use of the few doses as a tool of power and more unemployment? We have already exceeded 70,000 dead. And we go for more. We are, along with Brazil and Poland, among the three countries that have managed the pandemic the worst. We are the country with the most deaths per million inhabitants. The fanatics who justify everything know that, painfully, they need some of the dead to be their relatives to accept failure. What do politicians need?

What does it take for the Supreme Court of Justice to declare the Government unqualified, incompetent and insensitive on pandemic issues? Someday everyone responsible for these deaths will be brought to justice.

Fernando Pietrobelli

[email protected]

The quarantine is to the management of the pandemic what the increase in taxes is to the management of the fiscal deficit. What we need are more vaccines and less public spending. However, at the moment we only have the abuse of both for partisan political ends. Dear, you are living on the taxes that you do not pay and immunized with the vaccines that you do not provide.

Is it then legitimate that civil society should lock up and pay more taxes? Perhaps the pandemic came to teach and encourage us to try new ways to address the recurring problems of our Nation.

Gaston Zorraquin

[email protected]

The excesses of power continue. Several DNUs with restrictions that violate executive powers and Article 99, subsection 3 of the Constitution.

A bill is passed to Congress to obtain special powers from the Executive Power against Art. 29 of the Constitution. Rights are restricted and duties are violated despite the provisions of Article 248 of the Penal Code. While they confine us, jobs are affected, the economy suffers, public and private meetings are limited, freedoms are restricted, etc.

The government does political acts like a governor, and does not keep any distance. At the time of major cases of Covid-19 and record of deaths, those who govern, chaired by the President and whoever supports him, transgress the DNU that they dictate. They have no shame or morals. Data are hidden as did Formosa, province of Buenos Aires, etc., and no one trusts the figures they publish, which doubtfully increase prior to any announcement.

Being bullied is no longer tolerated. Its authoritarian conception does not respect the pain of an impoverished and humiliated people, whom they ignore with impunity. They are tiring us, do not pull the rope any more, it is going to cut.

Rodolfo C. Castello

[email protected]

Listening to one of the morning programs where they reported to a restaurant owner, they asked him how the pandemic had happened in Germany, and he said that when they had to close, the government gave them “financial aid, equal to the profits.” that they had, according to what they had declared.

This money was destined to moments of emergencies or disasters that had been implemented after the Second World War, where did this come from? Was it included in the VAT they paid?

What a difference to our country! It is a mixture of decency, honesty, which unfortunately our country never had, it is having love for the country, it is wanting the place where we were born, it is planting a tree so that another can enjoy its shade, then because we are as we are. For lack of all this, how do we fix it.

Is it betting on new generations that understand that the path that many took, led us to this decadence and take the path of work, consensus, honesty, values ​​that many of those who govern us and have governed us forgot? God give us that ability to distinguish the good from the bad to begin to remove the weeds and let the wheat grow that the Argentina that many of us dream of will give us.

Miguel Ianigro

[email protected]

The new more severe measures seem good to me, since the cases and infections are more and more and the vaccines less. It seems bad to me that many people lost their business, their SME, their company and their job. You cannot continue like this while football, courts, parties, meetings, etc., continue.

This continues and will continue because there is no control and many differences between Nation, Province and City, it is a shame and lack of respect for the citizen.

Guillermo Gomez

[email protected]

Look also