Mexico City.- While the world is committed to the electrification of activities, it is essential to start working on the culture and strategies for recycling batteries.

Judy Jeevarajan, Vice President and Executive Director of the Electromechanical Safety Research Institute, explained that within the use of lithium batteries there are two strategies, one related to reuse and the other to recycling.

For example, there are some batteries that have heavier metals that can allow you to assess the useful life of the cells and whether they can still handle the power charge, he said.

In case you want to do a separation job, it is important to carry out careful handling if what you want is to reuse the compounds, because they are hazardous materials; Speaking specifically of lithium, special treatment should be given, he noted.

That is to say, they cannot be crushed because they could generate some type of fire or even destroy the facilities where the handling of the equipment is carried out, he warned.

“What is done is a complete recycling, what is sought with the materials is to regenerate lithium-ion batteries that can have a useful life again,” he said in an interview.

Jeevarajan said there are already awareness campaigns for safe recycling of lithium batteries.

The United Nations Organization considers that electronic waste, including batteries from cell phones, tablets or laptops, will be the next great global challenge we will face.

Lithium ion batteries store a large amount of energy in a small space, but crushing a lithium ion battery can cause a fire or explosion, even the toxic materials in lithium ion batteries also present significant risks to health and the environment if they end up in landfills.