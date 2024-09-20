Ciudad Juarez.- Positive parenting is the set of care, protection, training and guidance practices that enable the development, well-being and healthy and harmonious growth of girls, boys and adolescents (NNA).

For the above reasons, and to support parents and caregivers with better parenting, the Comprehensive Family Development (DIF) will hold the Positive Parenting Workshop from September 20 to 27.

Liliana Barraza Barrón, coordinator of the DIF Psychological Care Centers, said that this workshop aims to help parents learn about other parenting styles focused on the rights of children.

“Culturally, we are taught to raise children and adolescents from an adult-centric perspective, where they are not listened to, they are not considered, the adult decides everything, does what he or she thinks is right based on his or her life story, on what he or she was taught, so, with this information on positive parenting, participants are invited to learn about a different parenting style,” explained the psychologist.

The workshops are provided by psychologists from the municipal DIF with training and education in children’s rights, gender perspective and respectful parenting.

“It is focused on the perspective of the rights of children and adolescents, so that healthy relationships develop between parents or caregivers with children and adolescents… so that we stop seeing them as property, but rather as a being who guarantees rights and needs to be accompanied in a loving manner,” explained the coordinator.

Positive parenting workshops are primarily aimed at mothers, fathers, guardians and/or caregivers of children and adolescents.

The workshops are free and the location will change every month, he said.

This time, the workshop will be held at Florence Centenario, located at 2406 Jamaica Street, in the 16 de Septiembre neighborhood, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

To register, you must call (656) 689-7142, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (V. Domínguez)