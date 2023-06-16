Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will now launch in 2024, Ashen developer A44 Games has said.

This means a delay of around a year from Flintlock’s previously-expected “early 2023” arrival.

Set to release for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, this “magic meets gunpowder technology” fantasy action RPG made an impression when it was shown at the Xbox Games Showcase 2022. (Chalk this up as another title not to make that showcase’s ‘released in the next 12 months’ promise).

Everything you need to know about Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.

“We’ve been hard at work crafting a unique and deeply detailed open world brimming with thrilling fights, rewarding exploration and a true sense of discovery,” developer A44 Games wrote today in a statement released via Twitter.

“It’s important to our whole team that Flintlock is a special experience, and we owe it to ourselves and to all of you who have been following the game since we announced to make it the most impressive and unforgettable game it can be.

“Your ongoing and unwavering support has been incredible. Each of us at A44 Games are humbled and inspired by your excitement for what we are creating and we truly appreciate your patience. We have a lot of exciting things to show you and we’ll have updates for you soon….”

Our Ian got a more in-depth look at Flintlock last year, and came away impressed.

“The gameplay I saw certainly looked promising, if a little intense at times,” he wrote. “The fact difficulty options have been added should be applauded though, if only for the fact it means Flintlock could become a stepping stone for less confident players to finally get to grips with, and enjoy, a Soulslike game.”