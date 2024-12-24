The sports world is in mourning. Sophie Hediger has died at the age of 26a Swiss snowboarding promise who participated in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games and won gold at the Lake Placid 2023 Winter Universiade. The athlete died as a result of an avalanche in Arosa (southeast of the country), the Swiss federation reported this Tuesday. .

“We are shocked and our thoughts They are with Sophie’s family, to whom we express our deepest condolences“, indicated in a statement the CEO of the federation, Walter Reusser.

In the last season, Hediger had achieved his first two podiums in the World Cupas well as a second place in the rehearsals for the 2025 World Cup held in St. Moritz, in the same canton (Grisons) where the athlete was born and died.

According to the Swiss newspaper blick, The young woman was surprised by the avalanche when descending a closed track.