The young Swiss snowboard promise Sophie Hediger, who participated in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games and won gold at the Lake Placid 2023 Winter Universiade, died this Monday at the age of 26 as a result of an avalanche in Arosa (southeast of the country). ), the Swiss federation reported this Tuesday.

“We are shocked and our thoughts are with Sophie’s family, to whom we express our deepest condolences,” the federation’s CEO, Walter Reusser, said in a statement.





Read also

Helena Ortega

Last season, Hediger had achieved her first two podiums in the World Cup, as well as a second place in rehearsals for the 2025 World Cup held in St. Moritz, in the same canton (Grisons) where the athlete was born and died.

According to the Swiss newspaper Blick, the young woman was surprised by the avalanche when she was descending a closed track.