Kozhevnikov: the promising ROS will receive a slipway for servicing satellites

The promising Russian Orbital Station (ROS) may receive a slipway for servicing satellites. Izvestia about this reported Deputy General Designer of the Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia and Chief Designer of ROS Vladimir Kozhevnikov.

According to him, the slipway can be used for the production and refueling of spacecraft directly in orbit.

“Of course, this requires a change in the philosophy of creating satellite constellations. A 3D printer is provided at the station to print components. A number of spare parts will come from Earth. Thanks to this approach, ROS can significantly increase the service life of satellite constellations, multiplying their efficiency,” the specialist said.

Related materials:

Also in an interview with the publication, Kozhevnikov said that the promising ROS will be equipped with a supercomputer with high computing power, which will read data from constellations of satellites.

In December, RSC Energia announced that the commercial module of the promising ROS could receive panoramic windows similar to the Cupola observation module of the American segment of the ISS.