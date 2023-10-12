The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center achieved a new achievement in one of its clinical trials to study the use of photoimmunotherapy in treating people with multiple sclerosis.

The study evaluates the effectiveness and safety of using photoimmunotherapy to treat multiple sclerosis. Photoimmunotherapy is used to treat some types of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and transplant rejection, but the center is studying its use to alleviate the symptoms of multiple sclerosis by rebalancing the patient’s immune system.

The center revealed that one of the success stories it achieved within this clinical trial belongs to a resident who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2019, when he was suffering from worsening symptoms over time, including difficulty walking, imbalance, slurred speech, and poor perception and vision. After six months of photoimmunotherapy, there was a significant improvement in the patient’s movement and vision, along with his ability to speak more clearly, and his balance problems decreased, and this was noted in examinations over a period of three months.