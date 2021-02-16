The developer behind promising PC medieval citybuilder Manor Lords has shown off the game’s Total War-style combat.

The video, below, showcases a raft of battle features, including how you’re able to issue equipment such as head and body protection, formation dragging, and a charge impact system. A raft of factors play into a battle, including height advantage, formation (tight and loose), melee stance (push, give ground etc), different modes of archery, fatigue and the weather. The tactical retreat looks particularly nice.

For me what’s truly impressive about Manor Lords is how sophisticated it looks given it’s the work of just one developer: Greg Styczen. Styczen said that while the focus of this new video is combat, Manor Lords remains a citybuilder / real-time strategy game, with an equal focus on each part.

The video below shows the citybuilder side of things:

Manor Lords is currently on Steam as Styczen works towards an early access launch. Certainly one to watch.