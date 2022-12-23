Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have used the principles of a paper-cutting technique known as kirigami to safely and more securely cover implants using even less material, for all those women who have had to have a mastectomy due to a breast cancer.

In fact, for many breast cancer patients, the road to recovery may involve hidden complications related to breast reconstruction after a mastectomy. Insertion of foreign materials such as silicone breast implants can lead to implant malposition, a condition that affects a significant number of patients even years after surgery. The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Advanced Materials. Kirigami technique for breast reconstruction: this is how it is practiced

The research, led by Shu Yang of the School of Engineering and Applied Science, describes how leveraging kirigami design practices and computational modeling provides greater flexibility and expandability to provide surgeons with an easier-to-use stretch material that can improve wrap around implants, reducing thus the risk of malpositioning.

“We took the materials that are currently used in breast reconstruction operating rooms and addressed two of its main pitfalls by using kirigami designs,” says Yang, senior author of the paper. “Our technique allows the reconstructed breasts to take on a more natural shape more safely and can substantially reduce the costs associated with these surgeries.”

After a series of discussions with Suhail Kanchwala, a plastic surgeon and professor of surgery at the Perelman School of Medicine, the researchers began examining new possibilities for the current breast implant wrapping material, called acellular dermal matrices (ADM). It is a type of surgical mesh that is usually made from human or animal skin. The cells are removed but the support networks – structural proteins such as collagen, along with other components of the extracellular matrix – remain in place to facilitate local blood supply recovery and skin cell regeneration. Due to their absence of cells and abundance of scaffold-like elements, WMDs have gained popularity for their ability to minimize the immune system’s reaction to foreign objects and offers better implant support. See also Who Is Satoshi Nakamoto? Here Is All You Need To Know About

The researchers suspected that ADM sheets could be modified in a unique way to address a problem with contemporary breast implants: “”One problem in breast reconstruction is that the manufactured implants are round, which does not effectively mimic the more a natural breast tear,” says Kanchwala. “So, our project wanted to find a way to insert round implants under the ADM sheets in a way that would allow the reconstructed breasts to take on a more natural teardrop-like shape.”

Additionally, ADM sheets in their current configurations cannot conformally wrap around implants, as they do not preserve curves and angles without forming wrinkles or voids. These can make the implant prone to twist out of place and lead to misplacement accidents. Manufacturers’ response to these limitations has included introducing circular hole patterns on ADM sheets or cutting out certain areas followed by stitching to cover a more effective surface.”

Yang and co-author Randall Kamien, a professor in the School of Arts & Sciences’ Department of Physics and Astronomy, had previously shown that well-placed cuts can transform rigid two-dimensional cans into highly expandable and malleable three-dimensional cans. geometries that can mimic the contours of complex structures such as human faces or mountain ranges.

The underlying principle of this kirigami-based strategy is that introducing these small cuts divides the material into high-density rotating units with the freedom to take the form of a multi-level structure. But in this latest effort, the team needed to create a way to emulate the breast, structures that lack the shape provided by musculature and bone.

“Normally when you do a skin graft, there’s a muscle or bone that drives the reformation of the tissue,” Kamien says. “So, overcoming this challenge and finding a new and improved way to recreate the fabric from the scaffold material has been particularly exciting.” This was done by mapping the topography of the facility, similar to how cartographers plot the peaks and valleys of a mountainous terrain on a two-dimensional page. See also Science & Health: the red gold of Lucania, the crusco pepper

The researchers started with a three-dimensional computer-generated model of the breast and then arranged evenly spaced horizontal slices forming vertical layers, or levels, which they used to guide their contour lines. The team then analyzed the contours and generated algorithms to identify the optimal engraving sites and angles for their laser cutter to carve the ADM sheet. These signature cuts are what allow the sheet to safely expand and stretch over a plant.

The team successfully demonstrated this new kirigami-based technique in a mockup operation in which the ADM sheet was sutured to the chest plate of a surgical manikin and the silicone implant was channeled between the chest and the sheet. They were pleased to confirm that their method uses, on average, 20-40% less material while also offering a higher degree of customization regarding the shape of the reconstructed breast. The researchers believe that, over time, these kirigami-cut ADM sheets have the ability to become patient-specific.

“If the patient has left breast cancer and a left mastectomy, you can scan the right breast and get a kirigami design that very accurately mimics that patient’s natural breast,” Kanchwala says. “We’re not there yet, but the possibilities are exciting. ”.