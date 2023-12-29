2024, lots of good news together with great critical issues

It is useful, in moments like these, especially near the beginning of a new year, to bring a breath of optimism with positive news that the world is dealing with. Of course because we all know what the many terrible news are that invade our media every day.

If we are not directly involved, we are worried and intimidated. However, if we are involved we probably don't even have time to read them. The war between Russia and Ukraine which has been going on for two years and the increasingly bitter conflict between Israel and Hamas are spreading concern and tension globally. Without forgetting the most dramatic part made up of impressive death numbers.

Furthermore, while a small part of the world has seemingly unlimited wealth at its disposal, on the other hand around 9% of a part of the population survives on less than a dollar a day. Something unimaginable and, frankly, scandalous. In any case, however, the world continues to move forward and often the logic of the media, that of privileging bad news, makes us lose sight of the many good news that in any case help the world to improve. So why not try to make a list, clearly lacking, of those many good or useful pieces of news, which can help us be more optimistic about the year to come.

2024, a list of many good news

1) The first is that average life expectancy has started to grow again after the pandemic. In 2023 the average life expectancy is around 73 years, 12 years more than in 1980. 2) Covid has been defeated, certainly not eradicated, but it is now under control thanks to vaccines and clear protocols. 3) Two new malaria vaccines are on the market which caused infant mortality to drop by 13%.

4) Always in the medical field there is theok for the first DNA editing CRISPR therapy. Just a start, for now, but a very promising one. 5) Ozempic and Wegovy are the two revolutionary drugs against obesity. Excellent results both for patients and for the manufacturing company which even raised the GDP of its country, Denmark, with sales. Also good for reducing the risks of heart failure and stroke.

6) New brain implants have given voices to people who cannot speak 7) HIV drugs for several years now they have prevented millions of deaths (about 21). Deaths have been reduced by a third. 8) World GDP per capita, according to the World Bank, has doubled this century from $8,000 in 2000 to $21,000 in 2021, net of inflation and the cost of living.

9) Inflation which has heavily affected the planet, from rich to poor countries, seems to be starting to decline and this will certainly lead to a progressive decline in interest rates. 10) Evasion appears to have been greatly reduced in tax havens especially thanks to the increasingly thorough exchange of banking information between countries. In 2013, hidden assets represented 10% of global GDP while now they are only 3%.

2024, the role of Artificial Intelligence

11) Artificial intelligence is becoming more and more protagonist, creating, it is true, concern on the one hand, but offering on the other a variety of possibilities for improving the system and daily life. 12) Katalin Karikó won the Nobel Prize. From a poor young Hungarian she became a professor in the United States, becoming one of the leading researchers on RNA vaccine technology. 13) University students have doubled in 20 years. 39% of boys and 45% of girls of studying age are enrolled in tertiary education.

14) There are more women in parliaments. Now they occupy an average of 27% of the seats, practically they occupy 27% double compared to 1990. 15) The incidence of Alzheimer's and similar diseases has decreased by 30% in 15 years. And education, more than drugs, helped keep the brain more active. 16) There are fewer suicides in the world. The rate has dropped 35% in 25 years. 17) China has tripled its renewable energy from 6% in 2007 to the current 18%.

18) The use of solar energy is growing a lot. The world has doubled installations in four years. 19) Since 1980, global energy from burning fossil fuels has fallen from 90% to 82%.. The forecasts imagine zero emissions by 2050. 20) Still in the climate field emissions have been reduced by a third since 1980 and this has stopped acid rain from damaging lake and stream ecosystems. 21) And finally the ozone layer will fully recover. 35 years with the Montreal Protocol, 96 chemical substances (aerosols and refrigerants) responsible for the hole in the protective barrier were cancelled.

22) Infant mortality has been significantly reduced. For many years, half of the children died before adulthood. In 1950 one in four died too early. Well the list could go on and on. Of course there are still many critical issues but at least realizing that many realities in the world are positive gives space for a bit of optimism, especially in a country, Italy, which many consider dull and full of disheartened and fearful people.

