London (dpa)

English club Manchester United is close to signing promising French defender Lenny Yoro in a deal that could be worth up to 70 million euros ($76 million), according to the British news agency “PA Media”.

The 18-year-old, who has also been linked with a move to Champions League holders Real Madrid, has travelled to the UK to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Manchester United.

PA Media revealed that United will pay €8.62 million to sign Euros, in addition to additional fees totalling €8 million.

Euro, who is widely regarded as one of the best young players in Europe at the moment, will become Manchester United’s second summer signing after the team signed Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee last weekend.

Meanwhile, striker Mason Greenwood is set to leave United and join French side Olympique de Marseille after the two clubs reached an initial agreement on a transfer worth €6.31 million.

Greenwood, 22, spent last season on loan at Spanish side Getafe.