The death of Órla Baxendale has profoundly affected the world of dance. The 25-year-old dancer, in fact, would have passed away due to a serious allergic reaction. She was a prom hopeful originally from Lancashire, England, but she moved to New York to pursue her dream.

As reported by The Mirror, Órla Baxendale died of an allergic reaction after eating a biscuit containing peanuts and peanuts, foods to which the dancer was highly intolerant. The young woman did not have the medicine with her that she took in cases of reaction.

The dancer hadn't read the label on the biscuits because it was a brand she always bought and nothing had ever happened to her.

According to what the Mirror reports, the recipe for the sweets had recently been changed. From the investigations, it appears that the president and CEO of the Stew Leonard supermarket (where Órla bought the biscuits), Stew Leonard Jr, claimed that the manufacturer had changed the ingredients by “inserting peanuts” without informing the safety manager.

As detailed in the Guardian, Cookies United (the maker of the biscuits) said it notified Stew Leonard's last July that the product contained peanuts and that all products shipped to the retailer had been labeled accordingly. The company said the mislabeling was created by Stew Leonard's which, in turn, recalled all mislabeled cookies in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.