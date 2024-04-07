In a recent study, researchers concluded that most cancer drugs that received rapid approval do not show such benefits within five years.

“Five years after initial accelerated approval, you have to have a definitive answer,” said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a cancer specialist and bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania, who was not involved in the research. “Thousands are taking these drugs. It seems wrong if we don’t know.” Whether it works or not.”

The program was established in 1992 to accelerate access to HIV drugs.

Today, 85 percent of accelerated approvals go for cancer drugs.

The program allows the Food and Drug Administration to grant early approval for drugs that show promising initial results to treat debilitating or fatal diseases.

In contrast, pharmaceutical companies are expected to conduct rigorous testing and provide better evidence before obtaining full approval.

Patients are able to obtain these drugs earlier, but this means that some drugs may not be released at all.

It is up to the FDA or drug manufacturer to withdraw disappointing drugs, and sometimes the FDA decides that less certain evidence is sufficient to obtain full approval.

The new study found that 46 cancer drugs received accelerated approval between 2013 and 2017.

The research was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and was discussed during the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in San Diego on Sunday.