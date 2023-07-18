A recent study from the laboratory of the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging University of Kentucky director Linda Van Eldik, Ph.D., centers on the idea that various anti-inflammatory drugs could be effective treatments for Alzheimer’s disease (TO).

Van Eldik and his team used genetic techniques to stop p38 production in the main type of immune cell within the brain, microglia. They tested the effects of this in an early-stage mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease to determine whether it would alter the trajectory of amyloid plaque formation, an important component of Alzheimer’s disease pathology.

While the plaques themselves were not affected, the amount of microglia in the vicinity of these plaques decreased, suggesting that suppression of p38 microglia may influence their interactions with aspects of AD pathology.

Some classes of anti-inflammatory drugs include p38 inhibitors, which are currently in clinical development and have shown encouraging results during recent human clinical trials. However, it is still unclear when during the disease process these p38 inhibitors should be administered and whether long-term suppression of p38 is harmful.

The results reported by the Van Eldik lab indicate that early p38 inhibition may be able to alter the interactions between brain immune cells and AD pathology and suggest that long-term p38 suppression does not cause overt adverse effects.

