Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to France, said on Friday that several countries have promised to send a total of 321 advanced combat tanks to Kyiv.
“As of today, a number of countries have officially confirmed approval of the delivery of 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine,” Omelchenko said in an interview with French TV channel BFM.
“The terms of delivery are different for each case and we need this assistance as quickly as possible,” he added.
Omelchenko did not provide a breakdown of the number of tanks for each country.
Several Western countries, led by Germany and the United States, said Thursday that they would send tanks to Ukraine.
Canada and Poland also announced their willingness to do the same.
