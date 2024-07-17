The “fentanyl ring” had a simple but effective strategy. The group, made up of seven members, some of whom were affiliated with New York gangs, lured victims online with prostitution ads, then drugged them and, once incapacitated after unwittingly consuming fentanyl, robbed them, according to the indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The total number of victims has not been made public, only that four people died of fentanyl overdoses as a result of the group’s criminal activities. The seven arrested were charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious injury, conspiracy to distribute the substance, kidnapping, aggravated identity theft and two counts of brandishing firearms “in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.”

