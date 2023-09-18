Promised Land: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

This evening, Monday 18 September 2023, at 9.15 pm on La7, the film Promised Land, a 2012 film directed by Gus Van Sant and starring Matt Damon and John Krasinski, will be broadcast. The story is based on a text by American writer Dave Eggers. Let’s see the plot and the cast together.

Plot

The film follows Steve Butler (Matt Damon), a skilled salesman for Global, a major energy company. Together with his colleague Sue Thomason (Frances McDormand), Steve travels to a small agricultural village in Pennsylvania, where he convinces the farmers to sell their land, which is rich in natural gas underground. The two are convinced that the work will be very easy, since the area has long been affected by the economic crisis.

Initially the entire community seems willing to accept the deal, until professor Frank Yates (Hal Holbrook) questions the gas extraction method used by Global: the drilling in the ground, carried out through hydraulic fracturing, could in fact seriously pollute the area. The situation for Steve and Sue worsens further when environmentalist Dustin Noble (John Krasinski) arrives in the town: the man starts a campaign against Global, telling how his family in Nebraska lost their farm following the death of all the livestock, due to the drilling of the land…

Promised Land: the cast

We have seen the plot, but who is the cast of Promised Land broadcast on La7? We find very well-known actors such as Matt Damon, John Krasinski, Frances McDormand, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lucas Black, Hal Holbrook, Scoot McNairy, Tim Guinee, Titus Welliver. Below are the actors with their characters played.

Matt DamonSteve Butler

John Krasinski: Dustin Noble

Frances McDormand: Sue Thomason

Rosemarie DeWitt: Alice

Lucas Black: Paul Geary

Titus Welliver: Rob

Hal Holbrook: Frank Yates

Ken Strunk: Gerry Richards

Tim Guinee: Drew

Scoot McNairy: Jeff Dennon

Terry Kinney: David Stonehill

Joe Coyle: Michael Downey

Sara Lindsay: Claire Allen

Lexi Cowan: Drew’s daughter

Streaming and TV

Where to see Promised land on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 18 September 2023 – on La7, on button 7 on the remote control.