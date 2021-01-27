And “washed” – suddenly there are millions of vaccine doses fewer: The manufacturer Astrazeneca, on which high hopes are based, especially in Germany, will now only send 31 million doses to the 27 EU countries in the first quarter. 80 million were actually planned by the summer. The reason for the delay? Problems in the European supply chain.

At Biontech / Pfizer, too, things are not going as planned. Last week the company announced that from the end of January fewer cans could initially be delivered than originally agreed. The reason for the delay? A production changeover.

Germany is lagging behind the original vaccination plan. According to the Tagesspiegel’s interactive vaccination calculator, as of January 24, 2021, just 1.9 percent of the population had received a corona vaccination dose. Two vaccination doses per person are required. If the current vaccination rate remains, it would take more than four years before everyone in Germany would be vaccinated.

Nevertheless, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) promises that the vaccination offer in Zug and Zug will be more reliable and better. He continues to assume that everyone in Germany can be offered a vaccination as early as the summer. “Because we have ordered enough, more than enough vaccine, and not just from one, but from several manufacturers.”

The hopes in Berlin look like this:

AstraZeneca: 56 million Cans across the EU

Cans across the EU Biontech / Pfizer: at least 60 million Doses across the EU as well as an option for more 30 million cans national

Doses across the EU as well as an option for more national Moderna: 50.5 million Doses via the EU, in addition, further doses are negotiated here nationally

In addition to these almost 200 million cans, another 100 million cans from Johnson & Johnson and CureVac are to be added. The problem: the companies haven’t even applied for approval.

And so, regardless of the full-bodied announcements for the coming months, it is actually not that easy to say when and how many vaccine doses will come to Germany. It is said succinctly that the federal government is trying “on several levels to increase the availability of vaccines in the short term.”

It is clear, however, that Spahn is currently struggling with these major vaccination construction sites:

Of AstraZeneca should Germany at least three million by the end of February Received vaccination doses. What do the supply chain problems mean for these volumes? Completely unclear.

should Germany Received vaccination doses. What do the supply chain problems mean for these volumes? Completely unclear. Biontech / Pfizer expects 11 to 13 million vaccine doses for the entire first quarter. What does the production change mean for these quantities? This week, almost 180,000 fewer cans will be delivered, initially two percent more than planned from the beginning of February, then eleven percent more and from February 22nd with a good 900,000 36 percent more. But: The manufacturers have – unlike Spahn publicly communicated so far – So far, no firm commitments have been made to deliver 30 million additional doses of vaccine . There are only preliminary contracts.

. There are only preliminary contracts. Of Moderna after all, Germany should in the first quarter probably close two million Cans received. And how many are there so far? mid-January were just once 60,000 cans of the corona vaccine arrived in this country.

The bottom line is that the numbers remain Robert Koch Institute: Accordingly, until January 25th are around Inoculated 1.9 million doses of various drugs been.

These numbers are in stark contrast to the official announcements made by the federal government. This refers so far to the number of doses that Germany receives from the EU treaties and the vaccine doses that have been agreed with German manufacturers. The website claims: “If all vaccine candidates should be approved, Germany is expected to receive a total of 300 million doses.”