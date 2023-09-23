The youtuber ‘Crazy Pill’ He surprised his followers by announcing his new coexistence reality show in style. ‘The jato of the specials’through social networks. The new reality show brings together the popular ‘Marcianito’, ‘Tapir 590’, ‘Makanaki’, among others. “Soon on my YouTube channel ‘El Loco Pildorita’,” reads his post. The publication, which has caused quite a stir on social networks, has received acceptance from the public and they seem to be looking forward to the premiere of this new sequence that promises to be positioned among the favorites.

Who is ‘Loco Pildorita’?

His name is Raúl Moisés Panca Anco and is known in the digital world as ‘Crazy Pill’. He was born in Arequipa and is currently 50 years old. He makes videos on YouTube and also has a TikTok channel where he constantly does live streams. The content creator has been able to interview Chupetín Trujillo, Manolo Rojas, Jonathan Maicelo, Ricardo Mendoza, Jorge Luna, Mayimbú, among others.

#Promise #show #Loco #Pildorita #announces #reality #show #Jato #los #Especiales