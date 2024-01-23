Promise of the Year | Many people would give up a few kilos, but Max Lampinen wants 10 more kilos – it would be worth it

HS Urheilu chose javelin thrower Max Lampinen as the year's most promising young athlete. Lampinen, who lives in a small village in Mäntsälä, has a good streak of medals behind him in youth competitions: gold and silver. The long-term goal is to make it to the Olympic Games in 2028: “A medal or victory there.”

Max Lampinen made one of the biggest bangs of the athletics season last summer when he won the under-20 European shot put championship.

Lampinen improved his record in a tight spot by almost three meters. The six-kilogram moukari flew to the top result in the age group in the world, 79.72 meters in Jerusalem.

“I knew that if I threw that much, I would get the gold. The result was a surprise in itself, as I didn't know how far I could throw,” says 19-year-old Lampinen.

Last summer in 2022, Lampinen took silver in the youth WC in Colombia in the shot put. There the leka flew to 76.33 meters. That was also his best of the season, so Lampinen knows how to time his condition and manage the pressure of the competition.

“Pretty good set of medals. Due to the corona pandemic, the 18-year-old competition was missed. It's a bit sad when things have gone well since then,” Lampinen laughs.

“Last winter I had five colds in a row. That left a small fear of how it would be in the summer, when colds ate strength training. That's why we couldn't have hoped for more from last summer.”

He also has a pretty good series of medals in many age groups in Finnish leagues, where he has won several championships in shot put, shot put and discus.

So it's quite a talent in throwing sports. At the club level, he represents Kentäurheilijat-58 Vantaa.

“ “The prize money goes to a camp abroad.”

Magnesium prevents moisture from forming in Max Lampinen's hands, so the thrower maintains a good grip on the tool.

Multi-talented was a key factor why HS's sports administration chose Max Lampinen As a promise of the year 2023. Lampinen is HS's all-time 18th Pledge of the Year and Fifth all-around athlete.

In addition to the certificate of honor, Lampinen will be awarded with a scholarship of one thousand euros.

“The prize money goes to a camp abroad. Money helps in that respect. Even in winter, it would be important to have long throws in the warm. The training trip goes to Tenerife, I've been there before.”

Lampinen is a contract athlete of the Sports Confederation (Sul) and a 6,000-euro scholarship athlete from the Ministry of Education and Culture. For next season, Lampinen has applied for 10,000 euros from the ministry, which would replace part of the calculated annual budget of around 25,000 euros.

“Camps, competition trips, equipment and massages cost money. The best moukaris cost about a ton”, Lampinen cheers and is grateful for even a little extra support.

In the past, a hurdler has been chosen from the track and field athletes Jussi Kanervo (2012), sprinter Lauri Tuomilehto (2014), walker Taika Nummi (2015) and hurdler Viivi Lehikoinen (2017). Among them, Kanervo and Lehikoinen have made it all the way to the Olympic Games.

The Olympic Games is also Lampinen's goal. If the adult's 7.26-kilogram moukari starts flying to the men's readings of 75-76 meters, so to speak, a representative place could be possible through the ranking as early as next summer in Paris.

“It would be a big improvement, and that's what we're aiming for. Big goals have only been set for the next Olympic Games in 2028 in Los Angeles. There medal or victory. Let's see how close we can get,” says Lampinen as he prepares for the afternoon's boxing training at the capital region's sports academy in Urhea.

Next summer's adult European championships are also flashing in the mind, but for them you should throw long scrimmage arcs already in the spring.

The competition season starts in February with the winter championships in Kausti. There is a throwing competition in Portugal in March, and we will be able to get to the home courts in May at the latest.

Lampinen has thrown the men's shot put over 70 meters, 70.04. Back in the 1970s, 70 meters was considered a ghost line for a Finnish thrower.

Today, the “ghost line” is 80 meters, which only Finns have broken Olli-Pekka Karjalainen (83.30) and Juha Tiainen (81,52). It has come the closest of the modern throwers Aaron Kangas (79.05).

“Let's see how long it takes me to break 80 meters,” Lampinen says.

“ “You have to gain more muscle. The ideal weight would be 110-115 kilos.”

Max Lampinen put plate weights on the lifting bar.

Iron is light in the hands of Max Lampinen.

Finnish throwers however, he does not set an example in the sport. Number one is the Russian late Olympic champion Yuri Sedyh, who was the three spin champion and world record holder of 86.74.

Among the current four spin throwers, Lampinen singles out a Pole Paweł Fajdek too (83,93) and three-spin masters Valery Pronkinwho, like other Russian athletes, is banned from international competition.

In moukari throw, Lampinen does not look at nationality, but at technique. He has already started practicing four spins in the throwing circle, which would bring a few extra meters if successful.

“You have to put effort into four spins. If you learn the four-spin technique, you can start the throw more calmly than with a three-spin throw. The beginning must be calm, that the pitcher starts on the right track”, Lampinen breaks down the throwing technique.

While pitchers are framey, they tend to be fast as well. When speed combines with strength, the end result improves.

Lampinen started athletics by running and jumping when he was less than ten years old. Then father Tero looked at his own body structure and concluded that he shouldn't continue in throwing sports, even though Max's basic speed was good.

Father Tero Lampinen has practiced throwing sports and coaches Max. The youngest son of the family, 17-year-old Mico, throws a puck and a puck.

Once a week, Max goes to floorball, which is good aerobic training for otherwise strength-oriented training. When I was younger, the program also included basketball and football, i.e. the much-heralded versatility.

“Father's coaching involves a bit of self-learning along the way, but it has many advantages. He is able to monitor training and follow meals and bedtime,” says Max.

In addition to the ball and discus, Max also threw the javelin. Moukari only entered the selection as the last throwing sport. The javelin was quickly eliminated when Max received the only injury of his career so far.

“I should be a little bigger for the discus throw,” says the 186-centimeter and 103-kilogram Lampinen.

“The weight is fine at the moment, but I need to gain more muscle. The ideal weight would be 110-115 kilos.”

“ “If I go to college, I'm going to the Yankees.”

“Moukari throwing has become a popular and sporty sport,” says Max Lampinen.

Compete Lampinen started at the age of 11, so quite young

Director of coaching and training of the sports association Jarkko Finni said in December that he rejects the idea of ​​under-12-year-olds competing too early in top-level sports, where children compete in one sport week after week in national series or international competitions.

In Finn's opinion, competitive sports in themselves are a good and nurturing thing for a child.

Lampinen has liked to compete since he was young.

“Competing when I was young didn't bother me. In my opinion, you have to compete when you're young to see where you're going,” says Lampinen.

In the spring, Lampinen, who attends high school, writes about being a high school student from Mäkelänrinte, where school trips from the small village of Sälinkä to Mäntsälä go by train or with parents.

Lampinen has a driver's license, but the car is parked at the Mäntsälä train station. “It will be cheaper to travel by train than by car.”

Regarding writing, Lampinen has completed chemistry, long English and short mathematics. There is still mother tongue and physics ahead.

Lampinen has attended school before sports.

“I'm not the best student, but I've gotten through everything.”

After high school, Lampinen plans to continue his studies at university, but not in Finland. He already received offers for American scholarships from, among others, California and Eugene, which is the center of American athletics.

“I'm not going to Eugene, and I still have to think about it anyway. I can't even say what I could study, but if I go to university, I'll go to the Yankees.”

Max Lampinen has set his goals high: an Olympic medal or victory in the 2030 Olympic Games.

Max Lampinen Born in October 2004 in Kerava, 19 years old.

Residence Mäntsälä, Sälinkä village.

Moukarinheito 19-year-old European champion 2023 and World Championship runner-up 2022. Sixth in the 2023 Adult Championship.

Numerous youth Finnish championships in different age groups in shot put, discus and puck.

Club: Field athletes-58 Vantaa. Previous clubs: Someron Esa, HKV and Mäntsälän Urheilijat.

Coach: Tero Lampinen (father).

Records: Youth jerk (6 kg) 79.72. Adult moukari (7.26 kg) 70.04.

Go to your last year of high school at Mäkelänrinte sports high school.

University studies in the USA are planned.

Fact HS sports Pledge of the Year 2005: Kasper Lehikoinen, badminton 2006: Silja Lehtinen, sailing 2007: Jenni Vähämaa, figure skating 2008: Tomi Tuuha, gymnastics 2009: Sasu Kaasinen, wrestling 2010: Emilia Pikkarainen, swimming 2011: Joel Pohjanpalo, football 2012: Jussi Kanervo, athletics (400 m aj) 2013: Niko Vuorinen, fencing 2014: Lauri Tuomilehto, athletics (sprint) 2015: Taika Nummi, athletics (race walking) 2016: not selected 2017: Viivi Lehikoinen, athletics (400m aj) 2018: Otto Virtanen, tennis 2019: Awak Kuier, basketball 2020: Nella Nyqvist, badminton 2021: Tuukka Taponen, karting 2022: Lunch Kasvio, swimming 2023: Max Lampinen, athletics (shot put)

Correction 23.1.2024 at 7:50 a.m.: Corrected the entry to the Olympic year 2028 instead of the incorrect 2030.

