The world of sport is in mourning, last Monday, April 24 news broke of the death of the Belgian powerlifting champion, Laura Delava. The promising athlete of only 18 years of age, she lost her life due to an infection.

Hope went out at 1:00 p.m. when the doctor came to inform us of Laura’s unrecoverable condition.

As detailed by the local Belgian newspaper, sudinfothe young athlete passed away 24 hours after doctors diagnosed a ‘fulminant’ infection.

“This Monday, April 24, 2023, hope went out at 1:00 p.m. when the doctor came to inform us of Laura’s irrecoverable condition,” said a relative of Laura on the athlete’s private Instagram profile.

Besides, the president of the Poids et Haltères club, Michel Bertrand, revealed who were unaware of the infection suffered by the athlete and sent a message of solidarity to her family and friends: “nothing foreshadowed this tragedy, His absence will leave great pain in our sports community.

Delava, who worked in a discipline similar to weightlifting, was one of Belgium’s greatest promises after consecrating her country’s champion in the ‘Subjunior’ category (69 kilograms) at just 17 years of age.

I know that Laura would have liked to leave you all a wonderful memory

The athlete from Belgium had debuted in the powerlifting category at the beginning of 2022, After the Poids et Haltères club opened its doors for him and from its inception, he demonstrated his mettle and great capacity for discipline, his relatives revealed.

“Those closest to her know of her great humor, tenacity, willpower and character. If you knew her from being family, fellow students or from Powerlifting, I imagine and understand your sadness when reading these lines, because I too have experienced great pain since today’s fatal announcement. I know that Laura would have liked to leave you all a wonderful memory. She had the opportunity to change my life in so many ways and I thank her. I think she can now get some rest. We all love you my Laura”, revealed the loved one of the young promise.

No details are yet known about the infection that was detected in Laura Delava, who was studying sports training, while competing in the different categories of powerlifting in Belgium.

