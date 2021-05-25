Marcos Eduardo Mejorado Serrano He is a 28-year-old young man who managed to graduate as a nurse in Mexico. On May 7, he shared an emotional photo on his Facebook account, and the image touched social media. The young man went with his university degree to the grave of his parents to honor the promise he had made: to finish his studies.

In the photo you can see the young man proudly holding his title between tombstones and flowers from the pantheon of a local cemetery and under the moving photo the message is read “The promises are to be kept.”

After much effort and dedication, Marcos became a Bachelor of Nursing and Midwifery, just as he promised his parents: “The first thing I thought when I had the title in my hands was to take it with them, before I got home I wanted to tell them ‘Look, parents, it was possible. I did it. ‘ It was an intimate moment with them ”, dedicated the young man from Guanajuato.

According to the brand new professional told the Mexican media, his mother died a few months ago, while his father died in 2008. However, when he was a child, he promised them that he was going to study and was going to graduate. That was why Marcos wanted to go to the cemetery with his title to “show it” to his deceased relatives.

When his mother got sick Marcos was about to quit for a year to dedicate himself completely to caring for her. However, his mother told him not to leave the truncated career and did not allow him to give up. Therefore, the young man said that bringing him the document was a way of thanking him for having motivated him to continue.

“I would tell them that it was possible, thank God for giving me life to get to this moment, because they gave me the opportunity to finish, that they have made me a responsible and good person,” he acknowledged.

According to Marcos, the viralization of his emotional image was a coincidence. One of his friends asked him to make public the photo of the moving moment: “I wanted to share it on networks with friends, with family and acquaintances, nothing more. The post was even private, but a friend asked me to change the privacy so he could share it because he liked the story. Suddenly, it began to be shared everywhere, “he explained.

“I didn’t think the photo would go so viral, but in a way I want to motivate people. If they have a promise, if they have something to fulfill, a commitment to someone, to their family, to their children, with anyone, it can be fulfilled, ”he encouraged.

After obtaining his bachelor’s degree, the young nurse would like to continue studying and training to train and certify paramedics. Sure you can.