Majory Taylor Green’s statement represents a new voice added to the rebellion in the Republican Party, which threatens Ukraine’s support, which the Republican and Democratic parties agree upon, in the face of the Russian attack, according to the British newspaper, “The Guardian”.

The newspaper said that the representative from the state of Georgia emerged as an influential voice in the US House of Representatives after she built a close relationship with the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, who pledged that the Republicans would not “present a blank check” to Ukraine.

And it considered that President Joe Biden, who belongs to the Democratic Party, is exposing the entire world to a third world war.

The Guardian reported that this point of view was prevalent during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, noting that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of conservatives in the country.

The representative of the Republican Party said: “I believe that the United States should push for peace in Ukraine instead of financing and continuing the war, which seems to escalate it and expose the world to the danger of a third world war.”

Maggiore Taylor-Green called for an immediate halt to US support to Ukraine.

However, she voted in favor of a draft resolution “to support the people of Ukraine and to condemn the Russian invasion”.

“We are actually accelerating the war,” she added.