“We call on the government to punish offenses involving acts between persons of the same sex more harshly. These people should be castrated if found guilty,” said Chatanda, who is known as an extremely conservative slacker.

Incidentally, she is certainly not the only one within the CCM who holds these kinds of ideas. Five years ago, the creation of a task force to test suspected homosexual men already attracted worldwide attention.

Suluhu Hassan has not yet responded to Chatanda’s plan. Expressions of homosexuality are prohibited in Tanzania. Violation of the rules can lead to years in prison for convicts.

The LGBT community is also at great risk of persecution in neighboring countries. The Ugandan parliament is currently discussing the reintroduction of anti-gay legislation. Kenyan President William Ruto recently criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to give LGBT people more rights.