Prominent lawyer Sergei Irinarkhov died in the locker room of a swimming pool in the east of Moscow. It is reported by REN TV…

According to the source, the man died in a building on Ibragimov Street. Details are being specified.

It is known that Sergei Irinarkhov was 53 years old. The authors of the textbook for universities “Advocacy in Russia” in 2011 included it in the list of 100 outstanding Russian lawyers. One of the most famous cases of Irinarhov is the death of a child in a water park. Then the human rights activist managed to collect three and a half million rubles from the administration of the complex in favor of the mother of the deceased. It is also reported that Irinarkhov represented the interests of large companies.

Earlier, the body of the famous lawyer Artur Vorobyov was found in an apartment on Lomonosovsky Prospekt.