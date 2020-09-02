The famous Iranian wrestling champion Navid Afkari was sentenced to death. TMZ Sports reports.

The 27-year-old wrestler received two death sentences for participating in anti-government rallies in 2018. The Human Rights Activists News Agency writesthat Navid recounted how he was tortured to confess to crimes.

The Iranian Supreme Court also convicted the two Afkari brothers on 20 different charges, including participation in illegal gatherings, crimes against national security and insulting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Navid is the only one who received such a harsh sentence. The athlete’s brothers were sentenced to prison terms and 74 lashes.

On August 28, Iranian musician Mehdi Rajabyan was arrested for working with women. The man said that he was under house arrest and awaiting trial. According to Rajabyan, he was arrested on August 10, after information about the details of his project appeared in the media. As part of his work, the musician was going to publish a video with dancers and singers – Iranian lawmakers consider this immoral.

