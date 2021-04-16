In a landmark conviction, nine well-known pro-democracy activists were found guilty of organizing one of the largest protests in Hong Kong against control of China in 2019. Five of the activists have received prison terms, including media mogul Jimmy Lai .

The nine pro-democratic activists were convicted of having participated in the planning of a protest that would have gathered 1.7 million participants in 2019, representing 25% of the population of the semi-autonomous region. The protesters demanded a true democracy for the island and respect for its relative independence from Beijing, after the presentation of a bill that sought to extradite detainees to mainland China.

Among those convicted, who received sentences of between 8 and 18 months in prison, is Martin Lee, 82 years old. This lawyer was chosen by Beijing to draft, before the 1997 cession by the United Kingdom, the Basic Law that serves as a kind of Constitution in Hong Kong.

She was also found guilty Margaret Ng, 73 years old. The well-known lawyer has delivered her own final defense statement, crying out in favor of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. But Judge Amanda Woodcock has considered that this protest, like many others in 2019, disturbed circulation and that its peaceful nature could not serve as an excuse.

The audience was attended by supporters, family members, journalists and diplomats, representing the European Union, the United States, Canada, Sweden, Australia, Germany and France.

Among those convicted is also the millionaire press mogul Jimmy Lai, with a double sentence of 14 months in prison. Lai was jailed in January, amid a major raid against the pro-democracy movement for having violated the national security law imposed by China in 2020. A text that according to the NGO Amnesty International, has become a tool to systematically violate rights humans in Hong Kong.

Protesters raise their hands in Hong Kong as a symbol of protest against police violence, in a Nov.30, 2019 file photo. Thomas Peter / Reuters

In addition, Beijing approved a reform of the Hong Kong electoral system a few weeks ago that will marginalize the pro-democracy opposition.

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, enemies in Beijing

Most of these veterans of the Hong Kong opposition, often apostles of nonviolence, have spent decades in vain mobilizing for the establishment of true universal suffrage in the former British colony.

Jimmy Lai has a long career in opposition to Beijing behind him. He was born into a wealthy Chinese family that lost everything when the Communists came to power. He managed to escape to Hong Kong and from scratch created a textile empire, becoming one of the magnates of the then British colony. But when in 1989 the Chinese government smashed the pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square with tanks, Lai decided to speak out, founding his first newspaper, critical of the communist leaders. This led to the closure of his textile empire, which morphed into a media empire, with several tabloids.

Since then, Beijing has had him in the spotlight and multiple prosecutors have tried to convict him, but this Friday is his first sentence for supporting pro-democracy protests. Before being convicted, prosecutors added an additional charge of conspiracy to conspire with foreign forces, as well as conspiracy to obstruct the course of Justice. And it is these two charges, under China’s national security law, that threaten to keep Lai behind bars for the rest of his life. Crimes against national security run up to life imprisonment and most defendants, like Lai, are denied bail.

Lai’s two main publications, the ‘Apple Daily’ newspaper and the digital-only ‘Next’ magazine, openly endorse protests for democracy in a city where competitors either support Beijing or follow a much more cautious line. The two posts have been largely devoid of publicity for years as brands steer clear of Beijing’s ire. Lai has covered the losses with his own money.

But the media is popular, offering a heady mix of celebrity news, sex scandals, and genuine investigations, like a recent series looking at how the homes of some high-ranking police officers violated building codes.

Earlier this week, the ‘Apple Daily’ published a handwritten note from Lai from prison. “The situation in Hong Kong is getting more and more chilling, but that is precisely why we have to love and appreciate each other more,” he wrote. “The era is collapsing before us and it is time for us to stand firm and hold our heads high.”

With AFP

This article was originally published in RFI