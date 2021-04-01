The head of the German opposition party’s left-wing parliamentary bloc of Egyptian descent called for more consistent measures to be taken in combating the Corona epidemic and demanded, in this context, the “right to work from home.”

Amira Muhammad Ali, head of the left-wing parliamentary bloc in the German parliament, “Bundestag”, told the German media group RTL, in statements published today, Thursday: “It will be necessary to act more decisively after the Easter holiday and not only impose strict restrictions. In the personal sphere, but it is necessary to take a look at the world of work ».

In this context, Muhammad Ali also called for the introduction of mandating conducting tests to detect the Corona virus in companies and also called for the distribution of protective masks (FFP2) free of charge to everyone on local public transport, but indicated that imposing a curfew on wide ranges is the “wrong way.” ».

Muhammad Ali talked about a “catastrophe” in communicating about the manufacturer of the vaccine, AstraZeneca, and said: “If the communication diverges in this way and the recommendations change completely by 180 degrees, this will lead to a state of turmoil.” She stressed the need to announce a clear recommendation regarding this vaccine now and clarify The age group of people that is allowed to receive this vaccine.